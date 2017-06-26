Now Playing
Posted: May 30, 2017

Ticket Vault: The River’s Birthday Bash 

The River Ticket Vault is opening this week, with your chance to win a pair of tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2017 presented by Gordo’s Cheese Dip featuring Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton! The concert is happening at Verizon Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 16.

Starting Monday, Steve Craig is giving you the best seats around, with tickets starting Monday in the 5th row and moving up a row every day until Friday morning when he has your chance to score FRONT ROW tickets. 

Tickets are on sale NOW at LiveNation.com

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is also brought to you LGE Community Credit Union.

