This Day in Rock History: September 19

Most of the tracks were outtakes from old recording sessions, and the "You" in the album title wasn't originally there. To this day, Mick Jagger says he has no idea who added it... but Keith Richards thinks it was Mick all along! More rock history: http://bit.ly/2rJ4wIn
