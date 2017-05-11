Now Playing
This Day in Rock History: November 2

"So Far" was a #1 hit despite featuring no new tracks whatsoever. The band hated the idea of releasing it. But it was the first time "Ohio" was available on vinyl, and the fans ate it up. More rock history: http://bit.ly/2rJ4wIn
