Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

DONATE

Hurricane Harvey Relief

This Day in Rock History: August 28

Comments
Beatlemania made for a chaotic show at Dodger Stadium on this day in 1966! Fans fought the police, climbed all over The Beatles' limo, and things only got crazier from there...
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation