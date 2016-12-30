97.1 The River: The Music of David Bowie

97.1 The River Presents: The Music of David Bowie with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Atlanta Symphony Hall!

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to the one and only David Bowie, this January – the anniversary of his passing.

Join Conductor Brent Havens, vocalist Tony Vincent and a full rock band on a symphonic musical odyssey that explores the incredible range of David Bowie's music including the hits Space Oddity, Changes, Under Pressure, Heroes, Rebel Rebel, Fame, China Girl and more!

Get info and tickets at atlantasymphony.org