97.1 The River Presents Monsters of Mock
97.1 The River invites you to rock with us at the beach on Georgia's Great Lake! Join us for the 4th Annual Monsters of Mock on Saturday, June 17. Sunset Cove at Lanier Islands will be rockin' to the Atlanta’s biggest and best cover bands, playing your favorite tunes by Foreigner, Cheap Trick, and more. So good, you'll think it's the real thing!
Band Lineup*:
2:15p: – The biggest hits with a Sunset Strip edge Sunset Strip 4:30p: Krotona – Covering your alternative rock favorites 6:45p: – A Tribute to Cheap Trick Dream Police 9:00p: – A Tribute to Foreigner Head Games
Admission to Monsters of Mock is FREE for season pass holders or with General Admission to LanierWorld. You can save $10 off admission to Lanier World now by clicking here
Thanks to our sponsors:
* Performance times and bands are subject to change without notice.
