97.1 The River Presents Monsters of Mock

97.1 The River invites you to rock with us at the beach on Georgia's Great Lake!

Join us for the 4th Annual Monsters of Mock on Saturday, June 17.

Sunset Cove at Lanier Islands will be rockin' to the Atlanta’s biggest and best cover bands, playing your favorite tunes by Foreigner, Cheap Trick, and more. So good, you'll think it's the real thing!



Band Lineup*:



2:15p: Sunset Strip – The biggest hits with a Sunset Strip edge

4:30p: Krotona – Covering your alternative rock favorites

6:45p: Dream Police – A Tribute to Cheap Trick

9:00p: Head Games – A Tribute to Foreigner



Admission to Monsters of Mock is FREE for season pass holders or with General Admission to LanierWorld. You can save $10 off admission to Lanier World now by clicking here





Thanks to our sponsors:

















*Performance times and bands are subject to change without notice.