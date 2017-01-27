Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2010, file photo, Eddie Vedder, left of Pearl Jam performs with Neil Young, right, during the Bridge School Benefit concert in Mountain View, Calif. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Jan. 27, 2017, that Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Hall on April 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

The Associated Press