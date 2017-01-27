Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: January 27, 2017

Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2010, file photo, Eddie Vedder, left of Pearl Jam performs with Neil Young, right, during the Bridge School Benefit concert in Mountain View, Calif. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Jan. 27, 2017, that Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Hall on April 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2010, file photo, Eddie Vedder, left of Pearl Jam performs with Neil Young, right, during the Bridge School Benefit concert in Mountain View, Calif. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Jan. 27, 2017, that Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Hall on April 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring.

Young and Pearl Jam memorably joined forces to play Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" at MTV's Video Music Awards in 1993. Pearl Jam regularly covers the song on tour. Members of the band played on Young's 1995 album "Mirror Ball."

The Hall also announced Friday that Jackson Browne will induct folk legend Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will present fellow progressive rockers Yes at the April 7 ceremony in New York.

Presenters for other inductees Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey and Nile Rogers haven't been announced.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation