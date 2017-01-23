Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2017

40 Years After Being Arrested With David Bowie, Chi Wah Soo Tells Her Story

By Jeff Giles

Chi Wah Soo, the Rochester, N.Y., woman who ended up in the clink with David Bowie in 1976, has finally broken her silence about the experience.

