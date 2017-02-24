Now Playing
Posted: February 24, 2017

Why Montrose Fired Sammy Hagar: Exclusive 'Rock the Nation' Book Excerpt

By Matthew Wilkening

In this excerpt from 'Rock the Nation: Montrose, Gamma and Ronnie Redefined,' author Martin Popoff explains what led to Sammy Hagar's dismissal from Montrose. Continue reading…

