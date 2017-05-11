Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2017

Watch Axl Rose Join Billy Joel for 'Highway to Hell' and 'Big Shot' at Dodger Stadium

By Matthew Wilkening

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose was a special guest at Billy Joel's Dodger Stadium concert in Los Angeles last night, singing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" and Joel's own "Big Shot." Continue reading…

