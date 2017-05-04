Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2017

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Drake; $1,959,318; $90.37.

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,458,092; $88.89.

3. Bon Jovi; $1,333,261; $86.11.

4. Olly Murs; $1,088,455; $60.17.

5. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,036,908; $54.84.

6. Stevie Nicks; $881,391; $97.52.

7. Eric Church; $845,561; $59.19.

8. Ariana Grande; $843,787; $76.71.

9. The Weeknd; $814,449; $53.50.

10. Kings Of Leon; $729,803; $64.44.

11. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.

12. Green Day; $648,775; $56.13.

13. Jerry Seinfeld; $618,364; $91.60.

14. Journey; $582,970; $77.31.

15. Twenty One Pilots; $549,607; $47.80.

16. Jack Whitehall; $524,720; $39.24.

17. "The Illusionists"; $513,277; $62.46.

18. Charlie Wilson; $492,058; $66.22.

19. Panic! At The Disco; $461,831; $47.85.

20. The Lumineers; $443,184; $46.56.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

