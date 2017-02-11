Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: February 11, 2017

Tom Petty Remembers Meeting George Harrison and Ringo Starr

Comments

By Dave Lifton

While receiving MusiCares Person of the Year Award, Tom Petty remembered getting a lesson in paying your dues when he met a pair of former Beatles.

Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation