Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: December 28, 2016

The Year in Music 2016: Our Writers Answer Five Big Questions

Comments

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

The year in music was filled with dizzying highs and staggering lows – sometimes, as with David Bowie or AC/DC, all within one artist's storyline.

Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation