Posted: February 27, 2017

The Animals Tangle With King Kong in New 'Skull Island' Trailer

By Dave Swanson

The Animals offer a musical warning to soldiers who are about to cross paths with the world's largest primate in the new trailer for 'Kong: Skull Island.' Continue reading…

Comments

