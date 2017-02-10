Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: February 10, 2017

Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2006 file photo, Rick Derringer performs during a campaign rally kicking off George Wallace Jr's bid for the office of lieutenant governor in Montgomery, Ala. Prosecutors say Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta. Derringer was charged with unlawfully entering an airport’s secure area Jan. 9, 2017. His representatives didn’t immediately return multiple calls and emails. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2006 file photo, Rick Derringer performs during a campaign rally kicking off George Wallace Jr's bid for the office of lieutenant governor in Montgomery, Ala. Prosecutors say Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta. Derringer was charged with unlawfully entering an airport’s secure area Jan. 9, 2017. His representatives didn’t immediately return multiple calls and emails. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

Associated Press

ATLANTA —

Prosecutors say rock guitarist Rick Derringer carried a loaded gun in his carry-on bag on a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico, but was stopped after landing in Atlanta.

A federal air marshal quoted in court records says Derringer told him that he flies as many as 50 times per year with the gun in his carry-on bag, and has never had a problem.

A criminal complaint says Derringer has a Florida pistol permit and thought he could bring the gun on airplanes.

Derringer was charged with unlawfully entering an airport's secure area Jan. 9. His representatives didn't immediately return calls and emails.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesman had no immediate comment.

Derringer sang the 1965 hit "Hang on Sloopy" and later recorded "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo."

Copyright The Associated Press

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation