Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: May 12, 2017

Read About the Time Lemmy Walked Out of an Interview

Comments

By Jeff Giles

Lemmy Kilmister had a reputation for being the type of guy who didn't suffer fools gladly, and his imposing physical frame made the prospect of irritating him that much less appealing.

Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation