Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: February 06, 2017

Pretenders Release New Version of 'Let's Get Lost' Featuring Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant

Comments

By Jeff Giles

Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde has collaborated with the Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant on a new version of "Let's Get Lost," a track from the recent Pretenders LP Alone. Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation