Posted: February 14, 2017

Pink Floyd to Release Individual Volumes From 'Early Years' Box

By Jeff Giles

Pink Floyd fans who balked at investing in the hefty Early Years, 1965 - 1972 box that arrived in stores last year will soon have an opportunity to purchase individual volumes from the set.

