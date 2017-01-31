Now Playing
Posted: January 31, 2017

Phil Rudd Changes His Mind About Axl Rose Fronting AC/DC

By Martin Kielty

AC/DC's former drummer Phil Rudd last year said he didn’t think much of Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose singing with his old band – but now he’s changed his mind. Continue reading…

