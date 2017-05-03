Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: May 03, 2017

Peter Criss Says Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Was Right to Honor Only Original Kiss Members

Comments

By Nick DeRiso

Peter Criss is preparing for his final round of shows, having announced his retirement from the road.

Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation