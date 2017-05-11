Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: May 11, 2017

Metallica Kicks Off 2017 North American Tour: Video, Set List

Comments

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

Metallica kicked off the North American leg of its 25-date WorldWired tour tonight in Baltimore.

Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation