Posted: January 08, 2017

Megadeth bassist to debut coffee shop in Minnesota hometown

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Minn. —

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is brewing up some powerful coffee in his Minnesota hometown.

Ellefson, a co-founder of the thrash metal band, will debut Ellefson Coffee Co. in the small, southwestern Minnesota town of Jackson on Monday. The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2i68rGV ) reports a grand opening is planned this spring.

Ellefson was born and grew up in Jackson, about 125 miles southwest of Minneapolis. He befriended local coffee shop owner Susan Reiter and worked with her to create a coffee blend called Urban Legend.

Ellefson and Reitner rebranded her shop. The store also features a "Museum of Deth," with displays from Ellefson's collection and memorabilia from other artists.

The 52-year-old Ellefson calls it "a true honor" to have a coffee brand in a shop on his hometown's main street.

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

