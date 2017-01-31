Now Playing
Posted: January 31, 2017

John Wetton of rock group Asia has died aged 67

FILE - In this Thursday, April 17, 2008 file photo, John Wetton performs with the band Asia at a music store in New York. Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia has died. He was 67. A statement from his publicist, Glass Onyon PR, says Wetton died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 from colon cancer. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, file)
The Associated Press

LONDON —

Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia has died. He was 67.

A statement from his publicist, Glass Onyon PR, says Wetton died Tuesday from colon cancer.

Wetton was a founding member of Asia. He rose to fame as part of English rock band King Crimson in the 1970s.

He had planned to tour with Asia but announced in January that he would be unable to join his bandmates due to chemotherapy treatment. He said at the time he hoped to resume touring later in the year.

Asia bandmate Carl Palmer said the world had lost "another musical giant."

Wetton was a recovered alcoholic who had worked in the past 11 years to help others quit drinking.

He is survived by wife Lisa and son Dylan.

