Jimmy Buffett show to stop in New Orleans, Houston, Chicago

FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Jimmy Buffett musical will premiere in California and will make stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before docking on Broadway by spring of 2018. "Escape to Margaritaville," combining Buffett's tunes with an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, will start grooving onstage in May 2017 at La Jolla Playhouse. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK —

The Jimmy Buffett musical making its world premiere this year in California will make stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before docking on Broadway.

"Escape to Margaritaville," combining Buffett's tunes with an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, will start grooving onstage in May 2017 at La Jolla Playhouse.

It then goes to New Orleans from Oct. 20-28, Houston from Oct. 31-Nov. 5 and Chicago from Nov. 9-Dec. 3. It hopes to reach Broadway by spring of 2018.

Buffett has written such beach-bum classics as "A Pirate Looks at Forty," ''Margaritaville," ''Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

___

Online: http://www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com

___

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

