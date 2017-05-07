Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: May 07, 2017

Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters

Comments
Meghan Trainor performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Meghan Trainor performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Stevie Wonder performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Snoop Dogg performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Snoop Dogg performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Snoop Dogg performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Meghan Trainor performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Stevie Wonder performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Festival goers watch Stevie Wonder perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Festival goers watch Stevie Wonder perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
A couple dances to Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys on the Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do-Do Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
Stevie Wonder performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
View Larger
Jazz Fest wraps with performances by Trombone Shorty, Meters
The Louisiana 1861 flag is seen as a plane flies behind it writing in the sky during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS —

The seven-day New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival wraps up with hometown favorites Trombone Shorty and The Meters.

Trombone Shorty and his Orleans Avenue band close out the venue's Acura Stage Sunday while The Meters will be closing out the Gentilly Stage.

Trombone Shorty, whose real name is Troy Andrews, just released a new album, Parking Lot Symphony. Since 2013 he's been the closing act for the festival's main venue.

The Meters are considered one of America's pioneering funk bands who have inspired artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The group is also featured on this year's Jazz Fest poster by artist Francis X. Pavy.

Other acts featured on Sunday are Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, an R&B group that dates back to the 1970s, and Blues Traveler.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation