Posted: May 16, 2017

Guitarist Corki Casey O'Dell Dead at 80

By Jeff Giles

Corki Casey O'Dell, the widely respected guitarist whose early session work pioneered professional inroads for female musicians during rock's formative years, has died at the age of 80.

