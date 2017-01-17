Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

George Harrison Vinyl Box and Expanded Biography Scheduled for Release

By Jeff Giles

George Harrison's back catalog is making its way back to vinyl — along with an expanded edition of his biography — to mark what would have been the former Beatle's 74th birthday. Continue reading…

