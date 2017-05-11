Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

Gene Simmons Announces New Book 'On Power' for Fall Release

By Jeff Giles

Gene Simmons will add to his growing list of authorial credits with On Power, a new book about wealth scheduled for release later this year.

