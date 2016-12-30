Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: December 30, 2016

Elton John pays tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas show

Comments

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO —

Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week.

With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." The 53-year-old Michael died on Christmas Day. John called his death one of the "saddest moments" of his career. He said he knew Michael from the start of WHAM! and the two collaborated on music.

John also tweeted a photo of the two, writing: "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist." He said Michael donated to causes without fanfare.

Police say an initial autopsy has been "inconclusive" and more tests must be done to establish a cause of death.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation