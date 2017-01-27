Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: January 27, 2017

Dylan, Muse, among headliners for Firefly Music Festival

Comments

The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. —

Bob Dylan and British alt-rockers Muse are among the headliners for this year's Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Also sharing top billing at the sixth edition of the East Coast's largest music festival are Canadian alternative R&B singer The Weeknd, hip hop artist Chance the Rapper and Twenty One Pilots.

The lineup, which features more than 140 acts, also includes Weezer, The Shins, Flume and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The festival will be held from June 15-18 in Dover. It's touted as the first "fan-curated" music festival, with fans weighing in on participating artists, attractions and activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation