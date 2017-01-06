Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

CLOSINGS

The Latest School and Business Closings

ALERT

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Atlanta Metro

Posted: January 06, 2017

David Crosby Explains How He Became the 'A–hole Twitter Deserves'

Comments

By Martin Kielty

Veteran artist David Crosby has recalled how he discovered social media on his deathbed – and how he came to be labeled as “the a--hole Twitter deserves.” Continue reading…

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation