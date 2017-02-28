British songwriter accuses U2 of stealing song

FILE- In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 in Las Vegas. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Manhattan federal court, Paul Rose says U2 lifted elements of his song “Nae Slappin” for their song “The Fly” while they were looking for new inspiration. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press