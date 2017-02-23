Now Playing
Posted: February 23, 2017

Bobby Blotzer Schedules Back Surgery, Puts His Ratt Lineup on Hiatus

By Jeff Giles

Bobby Blotzer's version of Ratt will be off the road for at least the next few months, but he insists it has nothing to do with his ongoing legal struggle over the rights to the band's name.

Continue reading…

