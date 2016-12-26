Now Playing
Posted: December 26, 2016

Bob Dylan's Twitter Account Hacked, Reports Fake Death of Britney Spears

By Dave Lifton

The Twitter accounts of Bob Dylan and Sony Music Global were hacked, announcing the fake news that Britney Spears had died.

