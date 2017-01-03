Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce will be one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival. Goldenvoice announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Associated Press