Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: May 26, 2017

Listen all weekend long!

CELEBRATE THE START OF SUMMER!

With the 500 greatest rock songs of all time! All voted by you! 

All through the Memorial Day Weekend. We'll countdown the 500 greatest rock songs as determined by your votes. 

Don't miss a single song! 

Download The River App and take us wherever you might be kicking off your summer! Download for AndroidApple 

Friday at 5pm May 26th through Monday 29th.

