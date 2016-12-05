Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: June 02, 2017

Winning Weekend: Dead and Company

Comments

By Villarroel Bertha

All weekend we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Dead & Company at Lakewood Amphitheatre on June 13! The returning Dead & Company band, which includes Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir; singer/guitarist John Mayer; Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge; and “Fare Thee Well” and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music drawing from the Dead’s historic catalog of songs. 

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation