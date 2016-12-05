Sign in with your existing account
Winning Weekend: Dead and Company
By
Villarroel Bertha
All weekend we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Dead & Company at Lakewood Amphitheatre on June 13! The returning Dead & Company band, which includes Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir; singer/guitarist John Mayer; Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge; and “Fare Thee Well” and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music drawing from the Dead’s historic catalog of songs.
Tickets on sale at
LiveNation.com
Tell us about yourself