Posted: December 12, 2016

Win Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tix

Ticket Vault: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers “40th Anniversary Tour

The 97.1 The River Ticket Vault is opening up and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers “40th Anniversary Tour” with special guest Joe Walsh at Philips Arena on April 27, 2017.

Dial 404-741-9797 when you hear the cue to call for your chance to win. 

Get info and tickets at LiveNation.com

