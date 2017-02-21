Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: February 21, 2017

Win Tickets to 'United We Rock’ Tour!

Comments

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Styx and REO Speedwagon with guest star Don Felder —formerly of the Eagles— on July 23 at Verizon Amphitheatre. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at Noon at Livenation.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation