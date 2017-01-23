WIN: Bucket List Concerts & Cash! 

97.1 The River wants you to be at the greatest Classic Rock concert event of the year!

Beginning February 6th, we’ve got (3) chances each weekday for you to win $500 and be qualified to win our weekly Grand Prize to one of five Bucket List concert events!

Week of 2/6 - Win a trip to see Eric Clapton in Los Angeles on March 25, 2017.

- Win a trip to see Eric Clapton in Los Angeles on March 25, 2017. Week of 2/13 - Win a trip to see Bon Jovi in Toronto on April 9, 2017.

- Win a trip to see Bon Jovi in Toronto on April 9, 2017. Week of 2/20 - Win a trip to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Denver on May 30, 2017.

- Win a trip to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Denver on May 30, 2017. Week of 2/27 - Win a trip to see Aerosmith in Dublin on June 14, 2017.

- Win a trip to see Aerosmith in Dublin on June 14, 2017. Week of 3/6 - Win a trip to see Roger Waters in Las Vegas on June 16, 2017

The trip times and details are subject to change.

To get your hands on the cash and be registered for a chance to win a Bucket List Concert Trip listen Monday through Friday, and text the announced keyword to 70123.

One lucky listener will get paid $500 and will have a chance to win that week’s Bucket List Trip Giveaway.

Good luck from 97.1 The River!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins February 6th, 2017 and ends March 10th, 2017. Contest is open to legal residents in WSRV's listening area 21 years or older. Sweepstakes involve multiple daily drawings. Text messages must be received within 15 minutes of keyword announcement. Odds of winning will vary. Only 3 attempts will be made to contact potential winners. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click here for official contest rules.

