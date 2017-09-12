Now Playing
Posted: September 11, 2017

Ticket Vault: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The River Ticket Vault is opening up twice a day this week, with your chance to score a pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" The Best of TSO and More at Infinite Energy Arena on December 9!  

2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” And this year, there will be TWO shows, 3pm and 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at infiniteenergycenter.com. A portion of ticket sales proceeds will benefit Susan G Komen of Greater Atlanta and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

