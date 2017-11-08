Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

Ticket Vault: U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Comments

By Villarroel Bertha

All week long, the River Ticket Vault is opening up twice a day with your chance to win a pair of tickets for U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 at Infinite Energy Arena on May 28…BEFORE you can buy them! 

Tickets will also be available for the Verified Fan public sale that begins on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 am. All fans must register by Saturday, November 18 for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets. To begin, visit u2.tmverifiedfan.com.

The River Ticket Vault is secured by Ackerman Security 

