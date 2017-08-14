Ticket Vault: An Evening with the Eagles

eagles.com

The River Ticket Vault is opening all week long with tickets to see Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey: An Evening with the Eagles, on October 20 at Philips Arena, BEFORE YOU CAN BUY THEM!

Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 19 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

The Ticket Vault is brought to you by Ackerman Security.