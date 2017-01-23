Now Playing
Posted: August 21, 2017

97.1 The River Presents Mother’s Finest

Steve’s College of Musical Knowledge: 97.1 The River Presents Mother’s Finest

This week in Steve’s College of Musical Knowledge, you could win a pair of tickets for Mother’s Finest at Buckhead Theatre on November 24! 

97.1 The River Presents Mother’s Finest. Two shows! November 24 and 25 at the Buckhead Theatre. 

Tickets are on-sale at LiveNation.com

In light of the Las Vegas shooting, 97.1 The River will temporarily suspend ticket giveaways until Wednesday morning (10/4).

