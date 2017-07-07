Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: August 07, 2017

Steve’s College of Musical Knowledge

Comments
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Special guest The Edgar Winter Band
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Special guest The Edgar Winter Band

Steve’s College of Musical Knowledge: Deep Purple and Alice Cooper

This week in Steve’s College of Musical Knowledge, you could win a pair of tickets to Deep Purple & Alice Cooper with The Edgar Winter Band at Chastain Amphitheatre on August 12. 

Tickets on sale NOW at Livenation.com 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation