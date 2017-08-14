Now Playing
Posted: August 14, 2017

Last Chance: An Evening with the Eagles 

eagles.com

Through Wednesday of this week, Kaedy has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey: An Evening with the Eagles, on Saturday, October 21 at Philips Arena! 

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

