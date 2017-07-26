Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: July 26, 2017

Exclusive Event with Cheap Trick!

Comments

97.1 The River welcomes Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick to Chastain Amphitheatre this Saturday night for a sold-out show! Before they hit the stage, they’re stopping by 97.1 The River’s intimate Live Lounge for a private meet & greet. Listen to The River for your chance to get you & a friend on the guest list and a couple free concert tickets to the show at Saturday night! And be sure to pick up Cheap Trick’s new album We’re All Right available everywhere music is sold

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation