Posted: October 06, 2017

Celebrate the life & legacy of Tom Petty!

It’s a Double Shot Weekend with double shots of Tom Petty

Listen to 97.1 The River for your chance to win Tom Petty – The Live Anthology, a four-disc live box set with 48 live Tom Petty tracks PLUS a surprise Tom Petty vinyl record! 

