Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 7-13

The Associated Press

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 77. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 75. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 72. Actor Mark Blankfield ("Robin Hood: Men in Tights," ''The Incredible Shrinking Woman") is 69. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 66. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 66. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 64. Actor David Keith is 63. Actress Melissa Gilbert is 53. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 53. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 49. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 45. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 42. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 40. Actor Matt Davis ("The Vampire Diaries") is 39. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 34. Actress Julia Whelan ("Once and Again") is 33.

May 9: Actor Albert Finney is 81. Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 81. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 80. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 80. Singer Tommy Roe is 75. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 73. Singer Clint Holmes is 71. Actress Candice Bergen is 71. Singer Billy Joel is 68. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 67. Actress Alley Mills ("The Wonder Years") is 66. Actor John Corbett ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," ''Northern Exposure") is 56. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 55. Actress Sonja Sohn ("Body of Proof," ''The Wire") is 53. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 47. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 46. Singer Tamia is 42. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 40. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 38. Actress Rosario Dawson is 38. TV personality Audrina Patridge ("The Hills") is 32. Actress Grace Gummer ("American Horror Story," ''The Newsroom") is 31.

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 79. Singer Donovan is 71. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 71. Singer Dave Mason is 71. Actor Bruce Penhall ("CHiPs") is 60. Singer Bono of U2 is 57. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 56. Actor Darryl M. Bell ("A Different World") is 54. Model Linda Evangelista is 52. Rapper Young MC is 50. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 49. Actor Dallas Roberts ("Dallas Buyers Club," ''The Good Wife") is 47. Actor Todd Lowe ("True Blood," ''Gilmore Girls") is 45. Actor Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live," ''Kenan and Kel") is 39. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 37. Actress Lindsey Shaw ("Pretty Little Liars") is 28. Actress Lauren Potter ("Glee") is 27.

May 11: Comedian Mort Sahl is 90. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 81. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 76. Actress Pam Ferris ("Call the Midwife") is 69. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo ("24") is 65. Drummer Mark Herndon of Alabama is 62. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 58. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 54. Actor Tim Blake Nelson ("Lincoln," ''O Brother, Where Art Thou?") is 53. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 49. Actor Nicky Katt ("Boston Public") is 47. Actor Jonathan Jackson ("Nashville," ''Tuck Everlasting") is 35. Rapper Ace Hood is 29. Singer Prince Royce is 28. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 23.

May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 89. Country singer Billy Swan is 75. Actress Linda Dano ("Another World") is 74. Singer Steve Winwood is 69. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 69. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 67. Singer Billy Squier is 67. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 67. Guy Davis is 65. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 62. Actor Ving Rhames is 58. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 56. Actor Emilio Estevez is 55. Actress April Grace ("Lost," ''Joan of Arcadia") is 55. TV personality Carla Hall ("The Chew") is 53. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 52. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 51. Actor Scott Schwartz ("A Christmas Story") is 49. Actress Kim Fields ("Living Single," ''The Facts of Life") is 48. Actress Jamie Luner ("Melrose Place," ''Profiler") is 46. Actress Rhea Seehorn ("Whitney") is 45. Actor Mackenzie Astin is 44. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 41. Actress Rebecca Herbst ("General Hospital") is 40. Actor Jason Biggs ("American Pie") is 39. Actress Clare Bowen ("Nashville") is 33. Actress Emily VanCamp ("Revenge") is 31. Actor Malcolm David Kelley ("Lost") is 25. Actor Sullivan Sweeten ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 22.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor ("Gunsmoke," ''Gods and Generals") is 79. Actor Harvey Keitel is 78. Singer Stevie Wonder is 67. Comedian Stephen Colbert is 53. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 53. Actor Tom Verica ("American Dreams") is 53. Country singer Lari White is 52. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 51. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 45. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 38. Actor Iwan Rheon ("Game of Thrones") is 32. Actress Lena Dunham ("Girls") is 31. Actor Robert Pattinson is 31. Actress Candice Accola King ("The Vampire Diaries") is 30. Actor Hunter Parrish ("Weeds") is 30. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 29. Actress Debby Ryan ("Jessie") is 24.