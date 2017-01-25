Carnegie Hall's 2017-18 season features festival on 1960s.

The Associated Press

Carnegie Hall's 2017-18 season will be highlighted by "The '60s: The Years that Changed America," a festival that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert A. Caro helped program.

David Crosby and Snarky Puppy have a program on the nexus of music, protest and social change on Jan. 25, Carnegie said Wednesday. Composer Ray Chew will lead a "Sounds of Change" concert with artists from rock, folk, rock, soul and rhythm and blues on Feb. 5.

The Kronos Quartet on Jan. 19 premieres two compositions commissioned by Carnegie Hall: Zachary J. Watkins' inspired by the moment before Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and Stacy Garrop's on words of author Studs Terkel.

The festival will be held at venues throughout New York from January to March 2018 and will include the Museum of Modern Art, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Apollo Theater, City Center, the New York Public Library and other organizations.

Carnegie's season starts Oct. 4 with a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's birth in August 1918. The Philadelphia Orchestra and music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin will perform Bernstein's "On the Waterfront" Symphonic Suite and Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story." Pianist Lang Lang will play Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

Philip Glass, who turns 80 on Jan. 31, will hold Carnegie Hall's composer's chair next season. The Philip Glass Ensemble will perform his "Music with Changing Parts" on Feb. 16.

Violinist Janine Jansen and pianist Daniil Trifonov will lead "Perspectives" series. Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Vienna Philharmonic from Feb. 23-25 in three programs of music by Berlioz, Brahms, Ives, Mahler and Tchaikovsky.